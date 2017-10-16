 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


UCF Offering Centralized Website For Puerto Rican Students

The University of Central Florida will have a centralized website and phone number available this week to help students from Puerto Rico enroll.

The website will answer questions on admission, financial assistance, registration and support for things like housing. Officials said they don’t know how many students from Puerto Rico they will get, but they’ve gotten more than 500 phone calls.

“And I think the question that the jury is out on is will students be coming and enrolling for a period of time or will they be coming with the intention of graduating from UCF?” said Adrienne Frame, associate vice president and dean of students at UCF. “Will they be coming with the intention of transferring back to their home institution in Puerto Rico once the infrastructure is back up to allow them to do so?”

Frame said they’re working with accrediting agencies to see if they can accept unofficial documents to enroll students because of the storm.

“They cant get an official transcript right now because those aren’t available at their home institution,” Frame said. “They’re not able to get some of their financial information because they don’t have access to power, internet, electricity, some of the things that are critical.”

The new website will be up by the end of the week, and will be available here. The phone number to call for more information is 855-903-8576.


