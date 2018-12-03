 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


UCF Moves Into Sanford Burnham Prebys Building

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

UCF is moving into Sanford Burnham's Medical City location.

University of Central Florida researchers and students have started moving into the Sanford Burnham Prebys building in Lake Nona Medical City. The building will be home to the new UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center.

UCF College of Medicine Dean Deborah German envisions the space not only as a treatment center for cancer patients, but also as a place where scientists can take part in the cutting edge research that produces new cures.

“In those research laboratories are scientists and those scientists are teachers and they are teaching young people to become scientists and physicians and nurses and will care for people at the same time they’re discovering cures,” said German.

German said clinicians and researchers will benefit from the building’s proximity to a new UCF teaching hospital and other UCF College of Medicine campus buildings. Other medical research groups like the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Provision Healthcare will also be on site.

The California-based research institute Sanford Burnham was offered more than $155 million in incentives in 2006 to move to the area, but left in 2016 citing dwindling revenue.

The Orlando City Council, Orange County Board of Commissioners and UCF Board of Trustees voted to transfer the land to UCF as part of a $50 million deal in August.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP