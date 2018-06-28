 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
UCF Launches Heisman Trophy Campaign For Quarterback McKenzie Milton

by Brenda Argueta (WMFE)

McKenzie Milton. Photo: UCF

UCF athletics launched a campaign Thursday morning to promote quarterback McKenzie Milton for the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

They created a website, a “HIsman” logo and hashtag that incorporates Milton’s Hawaiian roots by spelling Heisman as “HIsman.”

He finished in eighth place for last year’s Heisman voting and is one of three returning players from last year’s top ten. He is the only quarterback of the three.

The Heisman is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.


