UCF Football Player Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge

A University of Central Florida football player has been arrested on a sexual battery charge. 18-year-old Demetreius Mayes was arrested Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit the freshman linebacker told police he met the victim at an off-campus house party. Mayes’ teammates told police they believe he took the victim to his dorm room.

According to the affidavit, “they were concerned the defendant was going to engage in sex with the intoxicated victim”  and went to his room to try and stop him. Mayes has been charged with sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

In a statement UCF Police said they’re “dedicated to a culture of care that starts by believing the brave survivors who seek our assistance.”

Football coach Josh Heupel said Mayes has been suspended from UCF football indefinitely.

“This has no place in our program,” said Heupel.

 


