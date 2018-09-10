 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


UCF Drones Fly Over the Pacific for Science, Taking Pictures to Guage Ocean Health

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Seagrass can help scientists gauge the health of coastal ecosystems. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Seagrass can help scientists gauge the health of coastal ecosystems. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

University of Central Florida students will be flying drones along the Pacific Coast to gauge the health of the coastal ecosystem. UCF’s Tim Hawthorne is part of the team that’s using them to take pictures and create maps of eelgrass communities to determine the health of habitats crucial to young fish and other sea life. Many will be flown by citizen scientists.

“There’s an opportunity to engage the public. There’s an opportunity to create this imagery that can benefit science and the general public. So really for us it’s about using drones for good for the public and for advocating for science and greater discovery.”

Eelgrass acts as shelter for young fish and as a food source for turtles and other sea life. The images will be able to pinpoint areas where human interactions and pollution killing the seagrass. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration has named them an essential and protected fish habitat.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP