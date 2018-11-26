UCF Climbs Polls As Quarterback Recovers From Surgery

It was a bittersweet week for the University of Central Florida football team.

The Knights climbed to number 7 in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, the highest ranking for the team this season. But during Friday’s game against the University of South Florida, quarterback McKenzie Milton went down on the field after a leg injury.

Milton was rushed into surgery at Tampa General Hospital.

In a statement released Saturday, Milton’s family said he is recovering after a successful surgery. No further details on the injury have been provided.

According to ESPN, Milton spoke with teammate Jordan Johnson over the weekend, and said he had walked for the first time since surgery.

The Knights face Memphis this Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Fans and teammates are showing their support for Milton using the hashtags #Playfor10 and #10hana.