 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


UCF Cheerleader Charged With Choking Teammate

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

Orange County Inmate Records

A University of Central Florida cheerleader has been arrested and charged with physically and sexually abusing teammates.

Dawan Carter Junior was arrested Friday and is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and sexual battery in three cases. UCF Athletics confirmed that Carter is no longer on the cheerleading team.

According to police reports, the first incident was caught on camera at an unsupervised training session. The report says Carter placed a teammate in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer memory loss of the incident.

Carter is also accused of sexually battering two teammates in separate incidents in September. Both victims told detectives they resisted Carter’s sexual advances, but he ignored them.

In a statement, UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said UCFPD is “dedicated to supporting the brave survivors who come forward and ultimately help us make UCF a safer place.”

Carter was released from jail after posting $2500 bond.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP