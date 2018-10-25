 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


UCF Breaks Ground on new Teaching Hospital at Lake Nona Medical City

by (WMFE)
UCF Medical Center will serve 500 patients. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

HCA Healthcare and the University of Central Florida broke ground today on a new teaching hospital.

The Lake Nona Medical Center will open in 2020 as a teaching hospital for doctors on site and also medical school fellows and students at the adjacent University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

Wendy Brandon is the center’s chief executive officer. She says the medical center is a result of a partnership between HCA Healthcare and UCF. She says it will:

“improve the care that everyone on the team gives. Because when you stop and talk about and teach why you do what you do, it only improves the care that every patient receives.”

She says it also will act as a research hub, as UCF researchers and students will have access to data from HCA hospitals nationwide.

“We will have the opportunity to find new ways of taking care of patients for future generations and I think that also fuels our passion for the work we’re doing in collaboration with the College of Medicine.”

The center will open in 2020 and will serve 500 patients. It will offer general medicine as well as specializations like cancer care through a partnership with the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center.

