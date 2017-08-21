 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Uber Launches First U.S. Inter-City Partnership in Central Florida

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Ridesharing companies connect passenger with drivers using mobile phone apps. Photo: Uber.

Ridesharing companies connect passenger with drivers using mobile phone apps. Photo: Uber.

The first public private partnership in the country between Uber and five cities launched Monday in central Florida. Regular Uber fares within the boundaries of Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Longwood, Maitland, and Sanford will be subsidized by 20%; rides to and from a SunRail Station will be subsidized by 25%. The pilot kicked off in Altamonte Springs last year and the surrounding cities joined in.

“We want to get creative and work with policy makers and cities to increase mobility options for their residents,” said Uber spokesman Javi Correoso.

The goal of the program is to complement public transit by bringing affordable and accessible transportation travelers.

“And to try to get people to just leave their cars at home and move around their respective cities with an affordable and reliable alternative,” Correoso added.

Each city spent roughly $63,000 to subsidize Uber rides in a pilot last year.

However, critics say the program puts public transportation in jeopardy of being completely privatized.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP