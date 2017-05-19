 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Two NASA Veterans Inducted Into Astronaut Hall Of Fame

by (WMFE)

Ellen Ochoa and Michael Foale join U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Photos: NASA

Two veteran NASA astronauts will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Friday.

Shuttle astronauts Michael Foale and Ellen Ochoa will join the 93 astronauts already in the Hall of Fame.

Ochoa is the Director of the Johnson Space Center in Texas. She was the first Hispanic woman to go to space, back in 1993 on shuttle Discovery. Ochoa logged over 40 days in space on four shuttle missions.

Astronaut Michael Foale is a veteran of six shuttle missions, as well as extended stays on both Mir and the International space station. Foale logged more than 374 days in space and he’s the first British spacewalker.

The two will be inducted at a public ceremony in front of the space shuttle Atlantis on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The two inductees flew to space on Atlantis.

Inductees are selected by a blue ribbon committee, having demonstrated outstanding accomplishments to further NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.


