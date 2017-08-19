 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Two Kissimmee Police Officers Shot Responding To Call

by (WMFE)

Photo: Kissimmee Police Department

One police officer is dead and another in grave condition after a shooting in Kissimmee, Florida.

Officers Matthew Baxter and Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious persons call when they were surprised by gunfire, according to Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at McLaren Circle in Kissimee.

The two were transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. Baxter died from his injuries, according to Kissimmee Police Department. Howard was in critical condition after the incident.

The two were wearing police uniforms and body armor. Chief O’Dell says the officers weren’t able to return fire.

Police have three people in custody, one of which is described as strong suspect in the shooting.

Chief O’Dell had few details during a press conference, saying the investigation was still active. O’Dell said the department receives many calls to the area the officers were shot.

Officer Baxter, who was killed in the shooting, was married to another police officer on the force. Both officers shot were husbands and fathers.

Two officers in Jacksonville were also shot Friday. One officer was in critical condition, the other in stable condition after the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


