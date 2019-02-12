 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


TSA Agent’s Death Causes Orlando International Airport to Rethink Safety Regulations

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is trying to make the Orlando International Airport safer after a TSA agent died there last month. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is trying to make the Orlando International Airport safer after a TSA agent died there last month. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is trying to make the Orlando International Airport safer after a TSA agent died there last month.

Changes are focused around the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport Hotel.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it’s already restricted access to upper levels of the Hyatt Regency Hotel inside the Orlando International Airport.

That’s a little more than a week after 36-year-old TSA agent Robert Henry jumped to his death from a balcony of the hotel.

The Orange County Medical Examiners’ Office ruled his death a suicide. The Orlando Police Department is still investigating the motives behind his death.

A TSA spokeswoman says Henry was a 12-year veteran of the TSA who checked bags at the airport.

She says the agency brought in counselors after the event and continue to offer mental health support to workers.

If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or considering suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Help and support is available 24-7.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP