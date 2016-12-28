 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Trump’s Proposed Cabinet Worries Florida Environmentalists

Florida environmentalists are expressing concern as President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed cabinet appears to advance an anti-environment agenda.

Environmentalists are worried about climate change, oil and natural gas exploration and Everglades restoration, which involves federal spending.

Eric Draper of Audubon of Florida says he hopes Trump’s time at his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach will heighten his awareness of sea level rise.

“Palm Beach is probably ground zero for significant erosion associated with sea level rise. So the evidence is right there. Hopefully he’ll pay attention to that. If he doesn’t pay attention to that he’ll have to pay attention to the fact that insurance rates for people who own coastal properties are going up in Florida.”

The president-elect in tweets has described climate change as a hoax, but in a meeting with The New York Times he did recognize a connection between human activity and climate change. His cabinet nominations similarly reject a need to reign in energy use in response to a changing climate. But Trump has vowed to restore the Everglades.

 


