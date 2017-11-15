 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Trump To Spend Thanksgiving In Florida 

by Zeke Miller (AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to spend Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida, continuing a family tradition he maintained before moving to the White House.

A Federal Aviation Administration notice advises that Trump will be in the area that hosts several of his private clubs Nov. 21-26. Trump has frequented the area for decades, owning the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and a golf course a mile away in West Palm Beach. A White House official didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s travel plans.

Earlier this year, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago. As president, Trump has spent all or part of more than 75 days at properties he owns in Florida, Virginia and New Jersey.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP