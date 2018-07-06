 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Trouble On The HI-SEAS

by (WMFE)

A HI-SEAS subject takes part in a simulated EVA. Photo: NASA / Christiane Heinicke

A simulated Mars mission was cut short earlier this year after a crew member was injured. Just what happened in the fake Mars habitat in Hawaii and what does that mean for future experiments?

Last year we spoke with a participant in the HI-SEAS experiment. That’s the simulated Mars base camp that’s actually in Hawaii. It’s a chance for scientists to observe how people live in work in the simulated isolation of a future Mars mission.

Well, the program was heading into its 6th mission back in February, but something happened that cut it short.

Marina Koren is a science reporter at The Atlantic. Her piece When a Mars Simulation Goes Wrong takes a deep dive into what happened that halted the experiment and what this means for future martian analogs.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

