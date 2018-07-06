Trouble On The HI-SEAS

A simulated Mars mission was cut short earlier this year after a crew member was injured. Just what happened in the fake Mars habitat in Hawaii and what does that mean for future experiments?

Last year we spoke with a participant in the HI-SEAS experiment. That’s the simulated Mars base camp that’s actually in Hawaii. It’s a chance for scientists to observe how people live in work in the simulated isolation of a future Mars mission.

Well, the program was heading into its 6th mission back in February, but something happened that cut it short.

Marina Koren is a science reporter at The Atlantic. Her piece When a Mars Simulation Goes Wrong takes a deep dive into what happened that halted the experiment and what this means for future martian analogs.