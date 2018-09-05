Tropics Stay Active After Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight near the Alabama-Mississippi border, and this morning the system is rapidly weakening as it moves inland.

Flash Flood Warnings are still in effect near Pensacola, but FPREN Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said a quieter pattern is setting up for the rest of the state. At least for now

“The typical sea breeze storms will resume today, and this should continue through the weeekend,” said Huffman.

“But speaking of the weekend, we might have three systems to watch in the Atlantic by then. Hurricane Florence will continue chugging along, and two more tropical waves behind it have the potential to develop,” he said.

Huffman said at least one of those might be a growing concern for the U.S. in about a week to ten days, but there are no immediate threats to Florida.