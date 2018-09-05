 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Tropics Stay Active After Gordon

by Jeff Huffman (WUFT)

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight near the Alabama-Mississippi border, and this morning the system is rapidly weakening as it moves inland.

Flash Flood Warnings are still in effect near Pensacola, but FPREN Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said a quieter pattern is setting up for the rest of the state. At least for now

“The typical sea breeze storms will resume today, and this should continue through the weeekend,” said Huffman.

“But speaking of the weekend, we might have three systems to watch in the Atlantic by then. Hurricane Florence will continue chugging along, and two more tropical waves behind it have the potential to develop,” he said.

Huffman said at least one of those might be a growing concern for the U.S. in about a week to ten days, but there are no immediate threats to Florida.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP