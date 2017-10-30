 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Tropical Storm Philippe Speeds Away Into Atlantic

by Associated Press (AP)

NOAA Tropical weather map for October 30, 2017

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is pushing away into the open Atlantic, easing conditions in Florida and the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm’s center was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) northeast of Freeport in the Bahamas Sunday afternoon and it was speeding east-northeast at 46 mph (74 kph).

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

It’s expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight and be absorbed by a large extra-tropical low on Monday.


