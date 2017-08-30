 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Tropical Storm Irma Forms Over Atlantic

by Associated Press (NPR)

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Irma has formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean but poses no immediate threat to land.

At 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the storm was about 420 miles (676 km) west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kmp) with higher gusts. The present movement is west at 13 mph (20 kmp). The general movement is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The Hurricane Center says some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.


