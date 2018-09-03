 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Tropical Storm Gordon Heads For Gulf

by Jeff Huffman (FPREN)

Image: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Gordon is intensifying as it pulls away from Southwest Florida this afternoon, but not before dumping several inches of rain and producing minor wind damage in portions of Miami-Dade County earlier today.

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said the storm is likely to strengthen further, and it could become a hurricane before it approaches the northern Gulf Coast states.

“Gordon is already stronger than most forecast data had suggested it would be today,” said Huffman.

“And with warm waters over the Gulf and upper-level conditions favorable for strengthening, it is a growing concern for Gulf Coast residents from Pensacola to New Orleans.”

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines, and a Storm Surge Watch extends as far east as Navarre Beach, Florida.

Huffman said Tropical Storm Gordon is likely to make landfall to the west of Pensacola Tuesday night.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP