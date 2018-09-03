Tropical Storm Gordon Heads For Gulf

Tropical Storm Gordon is intensifying as it pulls away from Southwest Florida this afternoon, but not before dumping several inches of rain and producing minor wind damage in portions of Miami-Dade County earlier today.

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said the storm is likely to strengthen further, and it could become a hurricane before it approaches the northern Gulf Coast states.

“Gordon is already stronger than most forecast data had suggested it would be today,” said Huffman.

“And with warm waters over the Gulf and upper-level conditions favorable for strengthening, it is a growing concern for Gulf Coast residents from Pensacola to New Orleans.”

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines, and a Storm Surge Watch extends as far east as Navarre Beach, Florida.

Huffman said Tropical Storm Gordon is likely to make landfall to the west of Pensacola Tuesday night.