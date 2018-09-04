 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Tropical Storm Gordon Almost A Hurricane

by Cyndi O'Quinn (WUFT)

Image: Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Tropical Storm Gordon steadily strengthened overnight, and this morning is moving west-northwest, away from the peninsula, with winds up to 65 mph. Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn said further strengthening is possible before it makes a second landfall tonight.

“Gordon could become a hurricane later today and it will likely come ashore in Mississippi or Alabama around midnight,” said O’Quinn.

“Even though this is west of the Florida Panhandle, tropical storm conditions are still possible from Pensacola to Destin, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet also can’t be ruled out as far east as Navarre Beach, where a Storm Surge Watch continues.”

O’Quinn said she also expects heavy rain to fall across the western half of the panhandle, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for amounts ranging from 2 to 5 inches near the Pensacola metro area.

O’Quinn said conditions will improve quickly tomorrow as Tropical Storm Gordon pulls further away to the northwest.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP