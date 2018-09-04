Tropical Storm Gordon Almost A Hurricane

Tropical Storm Gordon steadily strengthened overnight, and this morning is moving west-northwest, away from the peninsula, with winds up to 65 mph. Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn said further strengthening is possible before it makes a second landfall tonight.

“Gordon could become a hurricane later today and it will likely come ashore in Mississippi or Alabama around midnight,” said O’Quinn.

“Even though this is west of the Florida Panhandle, tropical storm conditions are still possible from Pensacola to Destin, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet also can’t be ruled out as far east as Navarre Beach, where a Storm Surge Watch continues.”

O’Quinn said she also expects heavy rain to fall across the western half of the panhandle, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for amounts ranging from 2 to 5 inches near the Pensacola metro area.

O’Quinn said conditions will improve quickly tomorrow as Tropical Storm Gordon pulls further away to the northwest.