Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to Speak at Dedication Ceremony for Embry-Riddle Student Union

by (WMFE)
Elaine Chao will be the featured speaker at tonight's ceremony. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is speaking this evening at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Governor Rick Scott also will be on hand for the ribbon cutting of the university’s new student union.

Chao will address faculty and students. The governor and University President Barry Butler will join her in dedicating what will become the largest building on campus.

The four-story, 178-thousand square foot student union will feature study and dining rooms, computer stations, a new library and an observation deck where students can watch rocket launches at nearby Cape Canaveral.


