 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


UPDATE: Town Hall Meeting Scheduled On Permanent Pulse Memorial

by (WMFE)

One year after the Pulse shooting, the community gathers at the club for vigils and remembrance. Photo: Joey Roulette

The formal conversation on what a Pulse memorial and museum might look is poised to begin.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The onePULSE Foundation says the meeting is the first in a series aimed at establishing a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Speakers will include representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, National September 11 Memorial and Museum and other experts.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theater. It is free, but space is limited, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The foundation will launch an online survey seeking public comment the same day. Forty-nine died and more than 50 were wounded at Pulse.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP