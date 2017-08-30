 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Tough Sea Turtle Returned To Ocean Off Florida Keys 

by Associated Press (AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A tough sea turtle named Chuck Norris is swimming again off the  Florida Keys.

The sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle named for the actor and martial artist was released Monday evening.

It was rescued in March off the Lower Keys by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers after it suffered a severe boat strike.

Officers who transported the turtle to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon told staff there “to pick the toughest-sounding name” they could, because the reptile had a lot to overcome to get better.

Chuck Norris was fitted with orthopedic plates to stabilize its shell.

Additional treatment included broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, lactulose and a diet of squid and fish.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP