Top Florida Highway Patrol Official Resigns Amid Quota Flap 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A top official with the Florida Highway Patrol who told troopers they aren’t writing enough speeding tickets is resigning from his job.

Maj. Mark Welch of Troop H in Tallahassee turned in his resignation letter on Wednesday. Welch’s last day will be Sept. 4.

Highway Patrol Director Col. Gene Spaulding said in statement that Welch had served the state for more than 35 years and that he appreciated his dedication to the patrol’s “mission of saving lives.”

Welch resigned hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi called his actions “reckless” and “stupid.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Welch told troopers under his command via email that “the patrol wants to see two citations each hour” adding that it’s not a quota.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now reminding all supervisors that quotas are not allowed.


