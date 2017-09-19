Tolls To Be Reinstated Following Irma

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will study the impact of suspending tolls before, during and after Hurricane Irma. Tolls are set to return Thursday on a majority of state toll roads.

The governor lifted tolls September 5th ahead of Irma to help with evacuations and relief efforts. The Central Florida Expressway system’s average daily toll revenue is more than $1 million. So with about 15 full days of tolls suspended the CFX likely has lost at least about $15 million.

A spokesman with the authority said while they’ve not been reimbursed by FEMA in the past, they plan to explore their options.

Tolls will be reinstated just after midnight Thursday. Except for in South Florida; tolls there will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of the Turnpike south of the SR 874 interchange. That’s so people in Monroe County, including the Keys, can continue their recovery.