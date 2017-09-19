 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Tolls To Be Reinstated Following Irma

by (WMFE)
The Central Florida Expressway Authority conducted a study which found that the number of crashes goes down when drivers travel at the same speed. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority manages more than 100 miles of roads. / Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will study the impact of suspending tolls before, during and after Hurricane Irma. Tolls are set to return Thursday on a majority of state toll roads.

The governor lifted tolls September 5th ahead of Irma to help with evacuations and relief efforts. The Central Florida Expressway system’s average daily toll revenue is more than $1 million. So with about 15 full days of tolls suspended the CFX likely has lost at least about $15 million.

A spokesman with the authority said while they’ve not been reimbursed by FEMA in the past, they plan to explore their options.

Tolls will be reinstated just after midnight Thursday. Except for in South Florida; tolls there will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of the Turnpike south of the SR 874 interchange. That’s so people in Monroe County, including the Keys, can continue their recovery.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP