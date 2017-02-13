 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Ticket Prices To “The Happiest Place On Earth” Tick Up

by (WMFE)

Disney World has upped its yearly ticket prices. Single-day tickets went up $5 to $107. Peak-season tickets also went up $5 to $119. Value tickets for the least popular days are now $99.

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management Professor Duncan Dickson is not surprised. He says yearly price increases have been happening for nearly 20 years.

“They raised wages last year, everybody’s at least ten dollars an hour now which is a dollar something above minimum wage, so they’ve got to recoup those costs,” said Dickson.

He said if the economy remains strong, the price increases are probably not significant enough to change vacation plans.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

