Health


Tick Disease is on the Rise in Florida, but Most People Aren’t Contracting it in the State

Lyme disease is on the rise in Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There’s been an increase in Lyme disease across the country including Florida. University of Central Florida’s Dr. Mollie Jewett who studies the bacteria that causes the disease says most Floridians contract it while traveling in parts of the country where ticks are more prevalent.

“The best bet again is to know where you are in the United States and if you’re going to be in areas where there are ticks to make sure you don’t get them on you by wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts.”

Jewett says if people should contact their primary care provider to be administered a quick and effective diagnostic test if they think they’ve been bitten.

