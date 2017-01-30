 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Three Travelers Released, Travel Ban Protests At Orlando Airport

by (WMFE)

Congressman Darren Soto spent much of Sunday helping travelers at Orlando International Airport./Photo: Catherine Welch

The effects of President Donald Trump’s travel ban were felt at the Orlando International Airport. Congressman Darren Soto said three travelers were held then released after arriving Sunday. Negin Alimohammadi said she has lived and worked in Orlando for six years. She flew in from Iran after visiting family.

“They take my passport, they ask me a few questions, they were so respective (sic) and they were so kind, and they were so helpful, and they were trying to help with my case,” said Alimohammadi. “And I was just waiting in the room for seven hours and after that they happily told me that I got accepted to come in.”

Soto spent much of Sunday working to release the three travelers.

“You saw parents trying to visit their son. You saw a girl, local resident green card holder get caught up in all of this,” said Soto. “It was chaotic, uncertain and it just shows that this order needs to be struck down.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports 500 to 1,000 protesters gathered at the airport Sunday afternoon to rally against the president’s travel ban.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

