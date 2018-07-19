 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Three Arrested, Charged With Human Trafficking

by (WMFE)

Three central Florida men have been arrested on charges of human trafficking of a child under 18 years old.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office, along with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, located a missing 17 year old teen in Orlando.

The girl was contacted by one of the suspects on social media when she was living in a group home and encourage to run away. That suspect allegedly solicited her for prostitution. Two other men arrested were alleged prostitution customers.

The three are being charge with multiple felonies and will be prosecuted by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office.

Orlando tops the list of places with the most trafficking cases in the state and because it’s a tourism hot spot, ranks third in the nation.

Anyone who has information on Human Trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS or their local law enforcement agency.


