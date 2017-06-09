Thousands Expected At Year-After Pulse Commemoration Events

Thousands are expected Monday at events throughout downtown Orlando to mark one year since the Pulse mass shooting.

More than 750 journalists are credentialed to cover the events at the gay nightclub and Lake Eola, where a large vigil is scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the day at Pulse. Some survivors, family members, first responders and medical providers will be returning for the first time since the attack.

The Orange County Regional History Center, churches and groups like The Center for the LGBT community also are planning events. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence.

The mass shooting left 49 dead and more than 50 wounded, making it the deadliest in modern American history.