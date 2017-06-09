 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Thousands Expected At Year-After Pulse Commemoration Events

File photo: The memorial growing at Pulse night club.

Thousands are expected Monday at events throughout downtown Orlando to mark one year since the Pulse mass shooting.

More than 750 journalists are credentialed to cover the events at the gay nightclub and Lake Eola, where a large vigil is scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the day at Pulse. Some survivors, family members, first responders and medical providers will be returning for the first time since the attack.

The Orange County Regional History Center, churches and groups like The Center for the LGBT community also are planning events. Expect heavy traffic and a large police presence.

The mass shooting left 49 dead and more than 50 wounded, making it the deadliest in modern American history.


