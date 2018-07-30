 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


“They Need this Money”: Florida Firefighter and his Wife Fight for Change in Legislation

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Jay Post's throat cancer diagnosis changed his life. Now that he's recovering, he wants to make sure other firefighters get the insurance and benefits they need. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Jay Post's throat cancer diagnosis changed his life. Now that he's recovering, he wants to make sure other firefighters get the insurance and benefits they need. Photo: Danielle Prieur

When asked if he regrets being a firefighter, Jay Post’s answer is almost automatic.

But before Post can respond, he holds an electronic larynyx to his neck. He’s used the small device to speak ever since his voice box was removed during his total laryngectomy.

“It’s a great job. It’s a great brotherhood. I’ve been out of it for eight or nine years now. But I’m still in the brotherhood. You’re in the brotherhood and sisterhood until the day you die.”

Post almost died from complications of the surgery to treat the throat cancer he says he got on the job.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the link above. You’re also welcome to join us at a symposium on the subject at Valencia College on Thursday from 5–7 PM.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP