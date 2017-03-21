The Sights And Smells Of Space Travel

Bruce Melnick has been to space twice. Once on Space Shuttle Discovery and again on Endeavor’s’ first flight. Now, he spends his days talking to folks at the Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor complex about his time as an astronaut and what it’s like to live and work in space. He joined the program to talk about what it’s like waiting for liftoff, the smells of space travel, and how you navigate your behind when going to the restroom in space….