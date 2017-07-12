 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


The Search Begins For Orlando’s First Poet Laureate

by Madeline Ninno (WMFE)
Play Audio
Orlando Seeks Its First Poet Laureate

Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city is partnering with United Arts of Central Florida and a local publisher, Burrow Press, to select a poet. Photo: WikiMedia Commons

The City of Orlando is seeking its first Poet Laureate. Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city is partnering with United Arts of Central Florida and a local publisher, Burrow Press, to select the ceremonial appointee.

The Poet Laureate will represent Orlando’s literary community and present original works at city events throughout the year.

United Arts CEO Flora Maria Garcia said this will help build Orlando’s identity as an up-and-coming city, while also giving Central Florida residents greater access to poetry.

“It’s a really wonderful opportunity to elevate the nature of poetry and literature to our entire community of Central Florida, led by the vision of Mayor Dyer,” Garcia added.

A committee consisting of local literary experts will recommend three poets to Mayor Dyer, who will then choose the finalist. The committee is looking for published poets who have received recognition and awards for their work. The application is open until August 7. The Poet Laureate will be introduced in October, as part of National Arts and Humanities Month.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP