The Search Begins For Orlando’s First Poet Laureate

The City of Orlando is seeking its first Poet Laureate. Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city is partnering with United Arts of Central Florida and a local publisher, Burrow Press, to select the ceremonial appointee.

The Poet Laureate will represent Orlando’s literary community and present original works at city events throughout the year.

United Arts CEO Flora Maria Garcia said this will help build Orlando’s identity as an up-and-coming city, while also giving Central Florida residents greater access to poetry.

“It’s a really wonderful opportunity to elevate the nature of poetry and literature to our entire community of Central Florida, led by the vision of Mayor Dyer,” Garcia added.

A committee consisting of local literary experts will recommend three poets to Mayor Dyer, who will then choose the finalist. The committee is looking for published poets who have received recognition and awards for their work. The application is open until August 7. The Poet Laureate will be introduced in October, as part of National Arts and Humanities Month.