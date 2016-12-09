The Everyday Astronaut
It started with a space suit, a bit of imagination and a near-death experience.
After photographer Tim Dodd impulsively bought an old Russian space suit, he became the everyday astronaut. Now, his photo series brings the magic, humor and human aspect of space-flight to the masses. And he’s getting to visit some cool places along the way.
Find Tim’s photography online at www.everydyastronaut.com and check out his online store
