Intersection


The Enduring Legacy Of Zora Neale Hurston

by (WMFE)
Image: Zora Neale Hurston, wikipedia.org

The 30th annual Zora! Festival Of The Arts And Humanities launches this weekend in Eatonville. The publication last year of Baracoon- the story of the last black cargo– a first hand account told to Zora Neale Hurston by former slave Cudjo Lewis- sparked renewed interest in Hurston’s writing.

N.Y. Nathiri, the executive director of the Association to Preserve Eatonville Community, joins Intersection to talk about Hurston’s legacy, including the impact of Barracoon. And she addresses the recent controversy over Alice Walker, one of the speakers at the festival. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

