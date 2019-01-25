The Enduring Legacy Of Zora Neale Hurston

The 30th annual Zora! Festival Of The Arts And Humanities launches this weekend in Eatonville. The publication last year of Baracoon- the story of the last black cargo– a first hand account told to Zora Neale Hurston by former slave Cudjo Lewis- sparked renewed interest in Hurston’s writing.

N.Y. Nathiri, the executive director of the Association to Preserve Eatonville Community, joins Intersection to talk about Hurston’s legacy, including the impact of Barracoon. And she addresses the recent controversy over Alice Walker, one of the speakers at the festival.