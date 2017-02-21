The Changing Face Of NASCAR
When you hear NASCAR, you might think mostly white male fans and drivers. That’s an impression Dawn Harris is working to change.
Harris is the director of Multicultural Development for NASCAR, and over the last decade she says the sport’s been reaching out to more diverse audiences, and to get drivers from different backgrounds behind the wheel.
With just a week to go until the Daytona 500, we chat with Harris about the changing face of NASCAR.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity