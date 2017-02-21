 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


The Changing Face Of NASCAR

by (WMFE)
Denny Hamlin leads in the Daytona 500, 2015. Photo by Nascarking, via Wikimedia Commons.

When you hear NASCAR, you might think mostly white male fans and drivers. That’s an impression Dawn Harris is working to change.

Harris is the director of Multicultural Development for NASCAR, and over the last decade she says the sport’s been reaching out to more diverse audiences, and to get drivers from different backgrounds behind the wheel.

With just a week to go until the Daytona 500, we chat with Harris about the changing face of NASCAR.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

