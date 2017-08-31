 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


The Center Opens Newly Renovated Facility in Downtown Orlando

by Emily Lang (WMFE)
The GLBT Community Center of Central Florida. Photo: GLBT Community Center of Central Florida.

The Orlando community sought the guidance of The GLBT Center after the Pulse nightclub shooting, and now with a newly renovated building, staff there hope residents will continue to find comfort.

The more than $170,000 renovation project includes three HIV testing rooms, a cyber center, a community conference space, and expansion into a building next door. It is the first renovation the building has had since 1941.

Spokesman Terry DeCarlo said the goal is to meet the growing demand for treatment and educational resources central Florida’s LGBTQ residents. The Center will launch a GED program in the fall, which will serve as a history class that will be open to seniors and youth.

“Part of the center’s mission is to hook those two groups. I’d love to have some LGBT senior come in and speak to the younger generation about how it was for them growing up compared to now,” said DeCarlo.

In the past year, the number of monthly visitors to the Center has grown from 5,000 to 8,000.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

The organization’s full expansion is expected to wrap up in the fall.


