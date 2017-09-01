 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Annual Tom Joyner Family Reunion Draws Thousands to Kissimmee to ‘Party With a Purpose’

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
This is the 15th year Tom Joyner has hosted the event in Central Florida. Photo: Black America Web.

This is the 15th year Tom Joyner has hosted the event in Central Florida. Photo: Black America Web.

Radio veteran Tom Joyner’s weekday radio show draws more than 8 million listeners, with poignant conversations on popular culture and politics. This weekend’s Tom Joyner Family Reunion, now in its 15th year, will bring the airwaves to Kissimmee in a four-day even that is expected to attract more than 25,000 people from across the country. The reunion, which has been nicknamed a “Party With a Purpose,” will feature live performances from artists such as R&B singer Maxwell, and appearances from the stars of classic sitcoms.

The event will serve as a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to share their work. Also, in typical Tom Joyner fashion, the reunion will feature panel discussions and workshops on the state of black communities in the United States.  Joyner is expected to discuss recent protests and violence in Charlottesville and police-involved shootings. There will also be a drive to raise money for families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The reunion wraps up on Sunday.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP