Annual Tom Joyner Family Reunion Draws Thousands to Kissimmee to ‘Party With a Purpose’

Radio veteran Tom Joyner’s weekday radio show draws more than 8 million listeners, with poignant conversations on popular culture and politics. This weekend’s Tom Joyner Family Reunion, now in its 15th year, will bring the airwaves to Kissimmee in a four-day even that is expected to attract more than 25,000 people from across the country. The reunion, which has been nicknamed a “Party With a Purpose,” will feature live performances from artists such as R&B singer Maxwell, and appearances from the stars of classic sitcoms.

The event will serve as a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to share their work. Also, in typical Tom Joyner fashion, the reunion will feature panel discussions and workshops on the state of black communities in the United States. Joyner is expected to discuss recent protests and violence in Charlottesville and police-involved shootings. There will also be a drive to raise money for families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The reunion wraps up on Sunday.