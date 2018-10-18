 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Tests Confirm Red Tide In Brevard County

by (WMFE)

Brevard County has fielded reports of dead fish on beaches like this one. Photo courtesy Virginia Barker, Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department

Red tide now is showing up in Brevard County.

Tests confirm a high concentration of red tide is present at Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach.

The tests also show medium concentrations of the harmful algae are occurring off shore of Indialantic and Melbourne Beach. Some tests still are pending.

Red tide blooms nearly every year in southwest Florida but in recent months has spread, carried by the Gulf Stream around the peninsula’s southern tip and up the Atlantic coast.

The harmful algae can cause respiratory symptoms like coughing, sneezing and watery eyes.

Red tide is rare in Brevard County. Beaches will remain open, but warning signs will be posted. Hotels will help direct visitors to other beaches and attractions.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP