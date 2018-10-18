Tests Confirm Red Tide In Brevard County

Red tide now is showing up in Brevard County.

Tests confirm a high concentration of red tide is present at Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach.

The tests also show medium concentrations of the harmful algae are occurring off shore of Indialantic and Melbourne Beach. Some tests still are pending.

Red tide blooms nearly every year in southwest Florida but in recent months has spread, carried by the Gulf Stream around the peninsula’s southern tip and up the Atlantic coast.

The harmful algae can cause respiratory symptoms like coughing, sneezing and watery eyes.

Red tide is rare in Brevard County. Beaches will remain open, but warning signs will be posted. Hotels will help direct visitors to other beaches and attractions.