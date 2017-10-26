 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Tesla Restores Power At San Juan Children’s Hospital

by (WMFE)

Tesla installed an array of solar panels at Hospital del Niño in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Tesla / Twitter

Electric car maker Tesla is helping get power restored in Puerto Rico.

It started on Twitter when Tesla Founder Elon Musk tweeted the possibility of installing solar panels and storage technology on the storm-ravaged island. Puerto Rico’s governor responded to the tweet with “let’s talk.”

Now Tesla says a solar project at a children’s hospital in San Juan is live.

Photos posted on twitter show an array of solar panels installed in a parking lot, and electric storage hardware delivered to the site.

Hurricane Maria decimated the island last month, knocking out the power to millions of people.

The car maker says it’s the first of many solar and energy storage projects going live in Puerto Rico.


