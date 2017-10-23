Technology To Help Truckers Find Rest Spots In Florida

Sleepy commercial truck drivers traveling through central Florida will soon get help finding a place to rest. The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers often don’t know if parking spots are available and rest areas and weigh stations have limited spots.

FDOT’s installing technology at rest areas and weigh stations on I-95 and I-4 in Brevard, Seminole and Flagler Counties. Spokesman Steve Olson said in the short-term some parking spots will be closed for the installation of in-ground sensors.

“With the rest areas, what they’re going to do is they’re going to put in sensors probably two to three per truck parking spot, and they’re about the size of and look like a hockey puck and basically what it does is shows that the spot is occupied and then that way an accurate count can be given,” said Olson.

The information will then go to electronic message boards, online and through mobile apps. The goal is to get this up and running in the spring.

Federal rules require truck drivers to rest at least 10 hours a day after every 14- hour shift or risk fines.