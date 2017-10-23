 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Technology To Help Truckers Find Rest Spots In Florida

by (WMFE)

Sleepy commercial truck drivers traveling through central Florida will soon get help finding a place to rest. The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers often don’t know if parking spots are available and rest areas and weigh stations have limited spots.

FDOT’s installing technology at rest areas and weigh stations on I-95 and I-4 in Brevard, Seminole and Flagler Counties. Spokesman Steve Olson said in the short-term some parking spots will be closed for the installation of in-ground sensors.

“With the rest areas, what they’re going to do is they’re going to put in sensors probably two to three per truck parking spot, and they’re about the size of and look like a hockey puck and basically what it does is shows that the spot is occupied and then that way an accurate count can be given,” said Olson.

The information will then go to electronic message boards, online and through mobile apps. The goal is to get this up and running in the spring.

Federal rules require truck drivers to rest at least 10 hours a day after every 14- hour shift or risk fines.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP