 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Tampa Police Make Arrest In Connection With String Of Murders

by Scott Neuman (NPR)

This undated photo provided by the Tampa Police Department shows Howell Emanuel Donaldson. Police in Tampa say they have arrested, Donaldson, 24, and will charge him with murder in a string of recent homicides.

Police in Tampa, Fla., say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a string of killings in the Seminole Heights area, thanks to a tip received by a police officer doing paperwork at a local McDonald’s.

A customer apparently tipped off the officer that a man at the fast-food restaurant had a gun.

As The Tampa Bay Times reports: “The investigation raced from there. A 24-year-old man was taken in for questioning. Crime tape went up. Officers descended on the Ybor City fast food joint, then a family home in Sulphur Springs. Television cameras stood watch. So did residents, wondering what it all meant. Anxious relatives of the victims waited for the news: Was an arrest finally at hand?”

The suspect, identified as Howell Emanuel Donaldson, will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the series of fatal shootings, said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

The Associated Press reports: “Residents and police had been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was killed.”

Earlier, Dugan had cautioned the public that the tip was just one among some 5,000 leads the department had gotten – most, dead ends.

The Times says: “Later, he admitted sensing that this time would be different. ‘It just felt right,’ Dugan said at the Tuesday night news conference. ‘I kind of had a feeling that we were going to get a break.'”

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP