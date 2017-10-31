 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Tampa Officials To Trick-Or-Treat In Hopes Of Soothing Fears 

by Associated Press (AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The mayor and the police chief of one Florida city plans to trick-or-treat in a neighborhood terrorized by a real-life horror.

Three people have been shot to death in October within a 1-mile radius in a normally quiet neighborhood in Tampa.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan announced they will greet residents, hand out candy at Giddens Park, and join the kids for Halloween trick or treating in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The three victims, who were killed between Oct. 9-19, didn’t know each other. All three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None were robbed.

Police are sifting through tips after a second surveillance video was released.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP