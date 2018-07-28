 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SunRail Increases its Service Along 17 Miles of Track, Four New Stops Starting Monday

by (WMFE)
Kissimmee will be one of four new towns added to the line. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

SunRail is opening an additional 17 miles of track to riders TODAY (MON) after a week of testing the line.

Spokesperson Steve Olson says four new stations at Meadow Woods, Tupperware, downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana will serve an estimated 2000 passengers a day and cut down on their commute.

“We can really help cut that commute time. If you look at 35 minutes between Church Street station and Poinciana and a little more than that. You can’t do that in a car. And it comes down to the time, and the quality of life. It cuts down on the wear and tear of your vehicle. Maybe you don’t even need a second vehicle.”

Eventually the service will run along nearly 61 miles across central Florida in a North-South direction.

