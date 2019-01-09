 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Study Aims To Answer Why Some People Don’t Lose Weight When They Exercise

by (WMFE)

Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question. (Google Maps)

Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question.

The Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity in Humans project will study up to 2,000 participants nationwide over the next three years. Locally, the Translational Research Institute at AdventHealth Orlando – formerly Florida Hospital — will study 150 to 200 people.

The study hopes to use genomics to answer why everyone doesn’t respond to exercise in the same way.

“The study is not disease-specific, because we know exercise impacts all diseases,” said Bret Goodpaster, principal investigator for the Translational Research Institute’s part of the study, in a press release. “But we don’t know the answers to other basic questions: Why do we see variation? Why doesn’t everyone respond in the same way? Why do some respond better to exercise than others?”

Investigators will track healthy but sedentary adults ranging from normal weight to moderately obese. Researchers will collect blood and tissue samples before and after exercise during a 12-week regimen.

The study is expected to begin in March. Interested people can call 407-303-7100 for more information.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter / Special Project: ProPublica

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP