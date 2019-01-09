Study Aims To Answer Why Some People Don’t Lose Weight When They Exercise

Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question.

The Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity in Humans project will study up to 2,000 participants nationwide over the next three years. Locally, the Translational Research Institute at AdventHealth Orlando – formerly Florida Hospital — will study 150 to 200 people.

The study hopes to use genomics to answer why everyone doesn’t respond to exercise in the same way.

“The study is not disease-specific, because we know exercise impacts all diseases,” said Bret Goodpaster, principal investigator for the Translational Research Institute’s part of the study, in a press release. “But we don’t know the answers to other basic questions: Why do we see variation? Why doesn’t everyone respond in the same way? Why do some respond better to exercise than others?”

Investigators will track healthy but sedentary adults ranging from normal weight to moderately obese. Researchers will collect blood and tissue samples before and after exercise during a 12-week regimen.

The study is expected to begin in March. Interested people can call 407-303-7100 for more information.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.