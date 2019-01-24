 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Strong Storms Move Through Lake County & Sanford, Damaging Homes And Downing Trees

by (WMFE)

A building in the Groveland/Mascotte area of Lake County was damaged after a strong storm moved through the area Thursday morning. Photo: Lake County Emergency Management

A possible tornado damaged several homes and knocked down trees and power lines as storms crossed central Florida.

Lake County Emergency Management says multiple structures were damaged and one home was destroyed as severe storms moved through the area Thursday morning.

The most substantial damage was in the Groveland area where a roof was destroyed, and many trees were knocked down. Lake County inmate workers are cleaning up storm debris at the Tuscanooga Baptist Church near Groveland.

The National Weather Service will send a team Friday to the area to asses assess if a tornado touched down.

In Seminole County, the Central Florida Zoo says it was hit by strong storms – all the animals are safe, but two of the zoo’s attractions are closed due to significant tree damage.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP