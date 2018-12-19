 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Strong Front Expected To Sweep Across The State

by Cyndee O'Quinn (WUFT)

Yet another strong front is expected to sweep across the state Thursday, and Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn expects this one to have more of an impact on Central Florida.

“This one is moving faster and taking a more southern track,” said O’Quinn.

“It’s also stronger, so I believe there will be numerous warnings for possible wind damage, or even a few tornadoes. And behind it, strong non-thunderstorm winds will also follow the front, possibly leading to gale conditions along the coast.”

O’Quinn said the severe weather threat will begin early tomorrow morning, then culminate with a squall line in the afternoon. Offshore winds Friday could gust to 40 mph and peak seas are forecast to be 5 to 7 feet.


