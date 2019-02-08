 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


StoryCorps Mobile Recording Booth Hits The Road After Five Weeks In Orlando

StoryCorps is hitting the road again. The mobile studio housed in an Airstream trailer has been parked up at the Orlando Science Center for more than a month, and the team’s recorded dozens of stories from Central Florida residents.

Mobile Tour site manager Jacqueline Van Meter joins Intersection to reflect on the last five weeks.

Click here to hear a montage of some of the stories recorded in Orlando.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

