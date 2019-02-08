StoryCorps Mobile Recording Booth Hits The Road After Five Weeks In Orlando
StoryCorps is hitting the road again. The mobile studio housed in an Airstream trailer has been parked up at the Orlando Science Center for more than a month, and the team’s recorded dozens of stories from Central Florida residents.
Mobile Tour site manager Jacqueline Van Meter joins Intersection to reflect on the last five weeks.
Click here to hear a montage of some of the stories recorded in Orlando.
