 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Stetson University Mourns Loss Of Football Player

by (WMFE)

Nicholas Adam Blakely, a 19 year old sophomore from Lawrenceville, Georgia, died during a Stetson Football practice. Photo: Stetson University

Stetson University is mourning the loss of Nicholas Adam Blakely, who died during practice on Monday.  Blakely was on the sidelines when he complained of feeling unwell and collapsed.

Coach Roger Hughes said there was nothing to indicate Blakely should have been held back from practice. He said coaching staff and EMTs made a heroic effort to save Blakely.

“Care could not have been provided more quickly. EMTs were on the scene in six minutes. Everything was done exactly according to protocol,” said Hughes.

“And when you do everything right and still have a bad outcome, it makes everything worse.”

Hughes said he’s focused on supporting Blakely’s family, friends and team mates.

“So we’re turning our efforts right now to our hurt, our grief, our sorrow. But we’re also looking forward to the future to see how we can honor Nick, and his amazing spirit as we go forward as a team.”

Blakely was a sophomore accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Blakely did not play last season, and was getting ready for the Hatter’s Season opener at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut this weekend.

Hughes said there was no indication that he should have been held back from practice.

“19 year olds just don’t take a knee and all of a sudden collapse,” said Hughes.

“That’s just not what happens. And so there was no indication that anything was occurring, no indication at that point that he should have been withheld from practice or that any other type of medical assistance should have been provided.” 

Stetson says counselors have been available for the football team and other students as well.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP