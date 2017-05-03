State Regulators Say Florida Blue Glitch Affected Nearly 9,500

Nearly 9,500 Florida Blue customers had excess health insurance payments automatically drafted from their bank accounts this week.

That’s according to figures released Wedensday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The vast majority were customers buying Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, insurance through the exchanges.

The online firestorm likens the Florida Blue payment glitch to a blunder on United Airlines level. One Facebook users says his account was over-drafted by more than $18,000.

The company has apologized, and blames the problem on a vendor. Florida Blue says several large banks have refunded the money already, but it may take longer for others. In the meantime, no policy will be canceled for non-payment.

Customers looking to get overdraft fees reimbursed are asked to email socialmediasupport@floridablue.com. Check here for more from the company.

Florida Blue is the only insurer offering Affordable Care Act policies in 49 Florida counties.

