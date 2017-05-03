 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


State Regulators Say Florida Blue Glitch Affected Nearly 9,500

by (WMFE)

Florida Blue shared this image in an online apology for a payment glitch that pulled too much money from thousands of customer accounts this week.

Nearly 9,500 Florida Blue customers had excess health insurance payments automatically drafted from their bank accounts this week.

That’s according to figures released Wedensday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The vast majority were customers buying Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, insurance through the exchanges.

The online firestorm likens the Florida Blue payment glitch to a blunder on United Airlines level. One Facebook users says his account was over-drafted by more than $18,000.

The company has apologized, and blames the problem on a vendor. Florida Blue says several large banks have refunded the money already, but it may take longer for others. In the meantime, no policy will be canceled for non-payment.

Customers looking to get overdraft fees reimbursed are asked to email socialmediasupport@floridablue.com. Check here for more from the company.

Florida Blue is the only insurer offering Affordable Care Act policies in 49 Florida counties.

 


